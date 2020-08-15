Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with others on Friday visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

The Governor of Sindh and the Sindh CM also laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

They also prayed for the development and prosperity and establishment of ever-lasting peace in the country.

In their remarks penned down in the visitors’ book, they paid glowing tributes to the great leader of the sub-continent. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani was also present on the occasion.

PM determined to raise voice for Kashmir issue: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to raise strong voice at every national and international forum for solution of the Kashmir issue.

The Sindh Governor said this while talking to media after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Independence Day. He congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day and said they should remember that Pakistan was achieved after so many sacrifices and tireless struggle.

He said this sacrifice renewed our spirit after raising the National Flag on this day. The Governor said on the occasion of Independence Day that they should also remember their Kashmiri brethrens and every Pakistani was standing with them in their struggle for independence.

The period of over a year had been completed of Illegal Military Siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), which was an open violation of human rights by the Indian Government, Imran Ismail said.

The Sindh Governor appealed to the international community to take notice of India’s illegal actions in IIOJ&K and protect the unarmed and innocent people of IIOJ&K from Indian tyranny and barbarism.

Earlier, Governor of Sindh along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid to mark Independence Day and laid a floral wreath on the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tributes to the Father of the Naiton.

In his impressions in the visitors’ book at Mazar-e-Quaid, the Governor of Sindh marked that August 14 was the day of the fruits of tireless efforts and sacrifices of the founders of Pakistan. On this day, the Muslims of the subcontinent got a free and independent homeland for themselves and their future generations. On this day, they must pledge that together they would make Pakistan a developed, prosperous, stronger and peaceful place in the world in accordance with the vision, thoughts and guiding principles of the Father of the Nation and the founders of Pakistan.

DG Rangers visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Omar Ahmad Bukhari visited the mausoleum of ‘Father of the Nation’ Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader of the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, on Friday. The Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), laid a wreath and along with other Rangers officers prayed for the reward of the soul of the Quaid-e-Azam and for the development and prosperity of the country.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers said that prior to visit of DG Rangers to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and in all sectors and wing headquarters during which the Rangers saluted the national flag.

I-Day celebrated in Hyderabad with zeal, enthusiasm

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm, zeal and national spirit by the people of Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Friday (August 14).

The celebrations began with midnight fireworks in many parts of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad and jubilations from the people of all segments of life particularly youths who came out on roads wearing national costumes, holding national flags and dancing on national songs. The ceremonies of musical concerts and fireworks were held in various parts of district including Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad Gymkhana and Dialdas Clu by adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). After Fajjar Namaz, special prayers for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country was offered and later the people distributed sweets and cakes to their relatives, friends and neighbours.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the office of Director General HDA (Ex. Zila Nazim Secretariat) where Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain and others also present on the occasion. Students of different schools also presented tableaus and performed on national songs. The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also distributed commendation certificates among officers/officials of different departments and school students for organizing Independence Day ceremonies while planted sapling at courtyard of DG HDA office. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated first ever street library set up by the district administration under Shahbaz Flyover.

On the occasion, “Pakistan Zindabad Rally” was brought out from DG HDA office to State Bank of Pakistan in which 1000 meter long national flag was unveiled. Addressing the ceremony, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Pakistan was the outcome of great sacrifices rendered by our elders therefore it was our collective obligation to jointly work for the development and prosperity of the country. “On this day, we should not forget our Kashmiri brethren who were facing India’s state terrorism since last 73 years and they were being persecuted inhumanly by Indian forces since last one year after their special status had been revoked through illegal constitutional amendment, DC said.

The street library had been established with the cooperation of Rotary Club and other social organizations, DC said and added that the objective of this library was to increase reading interest among general public.

The Mayor Sayed Tayyib Hussain and SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio also addressed the ceremony which was attended among others by the Additional Deputy Commissioners Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Qaim Akbar Nimai, officers of different department, large number of students and activists of different social and cultural organizations.

Apart from official programmes, the workers and supporters of various political and religious parties including Pakistan Tahreek e Insaaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qoumi Movement- Pakistan, PML-N, PML-F, Jamat Islami Pakistan also brought out Independence Day rallies from different parts of city, Latifabad and Qasimabad which after marching various roads terminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club.

The Lions Club, Rotary Club, Dialdas Club, Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) hadalso arranged Independence Day programmes with large participation of the workers and office bearers.

The philanthropists also visited hospitals as well as central prison and Nara Jail where they distributed sweets, fruits and cakes among patients and the jail inmates respectively.