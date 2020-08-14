Share:

Kashmir has been the victim of a brutal lockdown for more than 11 months. A huge number of Kashmiris were killed while asking for their rights. The heart-wrenching killing of Bashar Ahmed Khan startled many. Thousands of families had lost their loved ones to enforced disappearances at the behest of the Indian armed forces. But the state refuses to acknowledge this problem and take action. It is just unbelievable to accept that UAE, Bahrain and other Muslim countries honoured Narendra Modi with the highest civilian award soon, even after the lockdown was imposed on Kashmir in 2019.

A human rights group said that more than 229 killings were caused in 100 military operations from January to July this year in Indian Occupied Kashmir. A recent report said that in the first six months of 2020, the media continued to be at the receiving end of pressure, intimidation and harassment by the authorities, with several incidents involving the beating of journalists. Besides physical assaults, a few Kashmir-based journalists were also booked under stringent charges and cases were filed against them. The JKCCS’s report said that after the first case of the coronavirus came up in the region in March, the local government clamped down with restrictions and curfews.

How long will Muslim countries remain silent over these injustices? Raising voices for Kashmiris is now an obligation on every human being. All Muslim countries must put a front against human rights violation in Kashmir.

SYEDA RUQIYA FATIMA,

Karachi.