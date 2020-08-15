Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world would observe the Indian Independence Day as a Black Day to expose the real face of India before the international community that usurped their inalienable right to self-determination.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, in a statement on Friday congratulated Pakistan on the Independence Day and added that the country has played a significant role in highlighting the issue of Kashmir at global stage.

She said that India had no moral right to observe its independence day as it had held hostage million of people and illegally occupied the land of Kashmir for the last over 73 years through military might.

Mushaal Mullick deplored that the Indian forces continued their barbarism and inhuman violations in the valley where all basic human rights and civil liberties had been ruthlessly snatched but ironically the world so-called human right activities and UN bodies remained tight-lipped in this regard.

She said that around one million Indian troops have been unleashed to terrorize and punish the whole population for demanding their birth right to self-determination, however, they failed to silence the just voices of freedom fighters.

The PCO chairperson lamented that the heaven-like valley has been turned into an open jail where people have been subjected to unbelievable trauma and state terrorism for over the last one year but the world community just saw the situation as silent spectators.

She vowed that Kashmiris across the world and Pakistani people would observe the Indian independence day as a black day to convey a strong message to New Delhi and the world that the people of Kashmir have rejected the unlawful and unconstitutional occupation of their land.

Mushaal further that the Kashmiri people would continue their just struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

She said that Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned to foil the attempts of Indian extremist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to turn Muslim majority into minority in Occupied Kashmir.