Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz visited Nowshera District yesterday to review the ongoing anti-polio drive.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary regarding the polio campaign.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited various areas including Qazi Hussain Medical Complex to review the polio campaign.

He also inspected the transit and fixed points of polio teams at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex and talked to them regarding the use of polio vaccine and the ongoing campaign and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Talking to media, the Chief Secretary said that other campaigns like polio campaign in Pakistan were stopped due to the coronavirus and related nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, now the anti-polio campaign has been launched in full swing, he said..

He added that eradication of polio is the responsibility of all of us. He said that the entire nation must unite to defeat the polio virus.