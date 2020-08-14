Share:

On account of the pandemic, we are forced to be in our homes and all the educational institutes are closed. I live in Memon Mohallah Wagno gate, Shikarpur, Sindh.

Since the outset of summer, we are facing a lot of disruption due to load-shedding. Even in this blazing heat, the electricity is going four to five times a day. SEPCO provides electricity for two hours and then cuts it for the next two hours. This schedule goes on the whole day. Because of it, students like me who are taking online classes face a lot of complications and it becomes very difficult to take classes. Not only this, but it also becomes extremely difficult to do other chores with no power.

This is a terrible situation that also leads to mental strain. Shikarpur often reaches up to 50-degree centigrade. We are being billed every month but not getting any electricity. I hope the higher authorities show some attention to this issue and at least provide electricity in this scorching heat.

SADIA NOOR,

Shikarpur.