ISLAMABAD - The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with utmost fervor, zest, and a spirit of patriotism at the residence of senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik here on Friday.

The simple but highly impressive cake cutting ceremony was attended by former chairman of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Zamarud Khan, Raja Shakeel Abbasi, Nargis Faiz Malik, Shahzada Iftikhar, Mukhtar Abbas, Tauqeer Abbasi, Raja Guftar Advocate, Malik Yasir and a number of PPP workers from twin cities, said a press release.

The ceremony was hosted and presided over by Senator A. Rehman Malik. While speaking at the ceremony PPP leaders reassured the commitment of unity, faith, and discipline. They said that it was their duty to safeguard frontiers of the motherland. They condemned India’s recent atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Senator A. Rehman Malik, in his speech, felicitated the nation on 74th Independence Day and paid rich tribute to the founders of Pakistan and martyrs of the nation. He said that because of the untiring struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers, today we are breathing in a free country. He said the purpose of celebrating Independence Day was to reaffirm the commitment to the country’s prosperity, development, and peace.

He said that on this joyous day, we must not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are sieged in the valley since the last one year and the Indian Forces are committing unprecedented brutalities against them. He said that we must not forget the saying of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Partition of the Subcontinent and now we have to carry forward the agenda of our Quaid. He said that our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are being persecuted by Hindutva and RSS and curfew imposed in Kashmir for a year but our government is not doing what it should have done.

He said that he always calls Indian PM Narendra Modi as Chief Terrorist for his brutalities against Muslims in Indian and Kashmiris. He said that Modi is a trained terrorist of RSS that wants all minorities to be eliminated from India. He said that India and its PM Modi should know that our Armed Forces know the defense of this country very well.