Share:

KARACHI: - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Friday said it was a good sign that the federal government had started showing seriousness in resolving the issues of Karachi.

While talking to media here after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the cleanliness of drains was not the only solution as the residents were facing multiple issues such water shortage, broken sewerage system and lack of proper public transport.

He said that Muslims of the sub-continent got a separate homeland after tireless struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “This is our obligation to play our due role for the progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan,” Wasim Akhtar said.

Earlier, he laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s mausoleum and penned down his comments in the visitors’ book on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.