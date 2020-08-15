Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to install new power transformer at Rahim Yar Khan-II grid station to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping. According to a press release issued on Friday, in line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, power transformers were being installed across the region to resolve public complaints regarding low voltage and tripping. The Grid System Construction (GSC) department of Mepco has decided to install a new transformer of 31.5/40 MVA at the grid station to replace transformer of 20/26 MVA. The installation of power transformers would decrease public complaints regarding low voltage, tripping and over loading, it added.