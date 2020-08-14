Share:

ISLAMABAD-Miley Cyrus has returned with her first song of 2020. She has released the song plus self-directed music video of ‘Midnight Sky’. According to the statement, the new video and song was inspired by female music icons including Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, and Joan Jett. The singer has earlier hinted the fans at something new through her Instagram. She has shared the music video for ‘Start all over’ a guitar-driven pop song that a 15 year old Cyrus first dropped as Disney character Hannah Montana in 2008. She captioned the post: “Meet Miley Cyrus again. She is coming. But for real this time.” Miley has also dropped the 15-second audio clip of ‘Midnight sky’ through Instagram reels. Instagram Reels is a brand new way to create fun and engaging video content through Instagram Stories. She has shared the news of her first song of 2020 and announced the release date of Midnight Sky. Miley wrote: “I know it feels like you’ve been waiting forever and ever but no more. She is finally here. My new single Midnight Sky.”