PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said they should shun differences and work for prosperity of motherland that was the result of sacrifices offered by our leaders for Muslims of subcontinent. He was addressing a cake cutting ceremony held at Landikotal District Khyber to mark Jashan-e-Azadi. The cake weighed 3000 pound and was 60 feet long and 15 feet in width. The ceremony among others was attended by senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Haji Ameer Muhammad, Alhaj Shermat Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Imran and large number of local elite.

Federal Minister said our forefathers rendered matchless sacrifices to carve out a separate land for Muslims and it is our utmost duty to follow their footprints for development and prosperity of the country.

He said each and every citizen of Pakistan should forge unity and collectively work for the sovereignty and solidarity of the county adding our unity would thwart the nefarious designs of enemies who are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan.

Qadri said history is testimony to the fact that tribal people offered lives to protect geographical boundaries of the county adding they would not desist to fulfil their responsibilities as a true patriot.

He also thanked Haji Shakir Afridi for arranging 3000 pound cake for Jishan-e-Azadi celebrations.