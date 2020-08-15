Share:

Rawalpindi/islamabad-A mother killed her two daughters over domestic issue at Dhoke Ali Akbar of Mandra while a man was shot dead by unknown assailant in Bhara Kahu on Friday.

The woman drunk acid after committing the crime and was rushed to hospital by the rescuers where her condition is stated to be critical.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

According to details, a woman namely Anam Bibi had a quarrel over some domestic issue with her husband Moheen and later took her two daughters Alisha (4) and Ayesha (2) in a room. They said the lady slit the throats of young daughters with a blunt weapon and killed them on the spot. The woman also tried to commit suicide by drinking acid after ending lives of two daughters.

Locals alerted Mandra police about the occurrence of gruesome incident which rushed to the crime scene under the surveillance of SDPO Gujar Khan Circle and SHO Police Station Mandra.

The investigators collected evidences from crime scene. Rescue 1122 was called which moved the dead bodies of small girl and injured mother to hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment.

According to SI Sajjad Ul Hassan, a police spokesman, it was suggested during preliminary investigation that the woman killed her daughter after having a fight with her husband over some domestic dispute. He said women drank acid and was shifted to hospital in injured condition. He said police have registered case and are investigating the incident from different angles. “This is a really shocking incident and we are probing the matter in detail,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead by unknown assailant at Madina Town, the precinct of PS Bhara Kahu. The police have registered a murder case against the unknown killer on complaint of brother of deceased and started investigation.

According to details, Tanvir Ahmed Abbasi reported to officials of PS Bhara Kahu that his brother Tanzim Ahmed Abbasi left his house along with his wife Shakeela Bibi at 11pm on 13/8/82020 for some work. He added his sister in law Shakeela phoned him on his cell phone at 11:30pm and shared that some unknown assailant shot and injured Tanzim near Wasi Clinic and fled from the scene. “She told that she is shifting her injured husband to Poly Clinic for treatment,” he said adding that his brother had died in the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

The applicant asked police to register a case against unknown killer and to arrest him. Police lodged a murder case against unknown killer and began investigation with no arrest so far.

In yet another incident, some five persons sustained critical injuries when a clash occurred between the house owner and tenants in Dhoke Imam Din, the limits of PS Saddar Bairooni. According to details, a brawl occurred between house owner and tenants during which both parties attacked each other with blunt knives and clubs.

Resultantly, five persons sustained injuries and were moved to hospital for medical treatment. Injured have been identified as Aiman, Parveen, Farooq Khan, Mumtaz Bibi and Saddam. Police were busy in investigating the matter till the filing of this story.