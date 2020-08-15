Share:

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor (VC) Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (Fuuast) Professor Dr Arif Zubair on Friday said entire nation needed to unite against internal and external challenges.

He was addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony organised here at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus of Fuuast on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, said Fuuast spokesperson.

Professor Dr Arif Zubair said the nation got this homeland after countless sacrifices of our elders, adding, “Now it is our duty to protect it and serve it with full dedication. Let us all work together for its prosperity.” He further said that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brothers. “Insha Allah, Kashmir will soon become part of Pakistan,” he expressed the optimism, and prayed to The Almighty Allah to grant the nation courage, positive attitude along with strength to protect dear homeland from the enemies.