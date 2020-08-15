Share:

Brazil remains the worst-affected nation in Latin America in terms of cases, followed by Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Chile. Brazil is also the second worst-hit country globally after the US, reporting 15% of the world's cases.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Latin America has surpassed 6 million - a climb from 5 million active cases in just eleven days, according to a Reuters tally.

The region reported 6,000,005 confirmed cases by Friday evening and 237,360 fatalities, Reuters specifies.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 763,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.