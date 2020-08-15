Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy on Friday celebrated the 73rd Independence Day with a resolute to protect the homeland against any aggression.

On the occasion, an inspiring Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, says a press release received here.

A smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with effervescent spirit and enthusiasm to mark the celebrations.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed, was the chief guest and reviewed the guard.

The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by laying of a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book, paying rich tribute to the beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all mosques in naval area for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy ships and establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and coastal area at various units of Pakistan Navy.

Numerous Independence Day events were held by Pakistan Navy units/ establishments including singing of national anthem at daybreak and graceful display of Pakistan Navy Band. Boat rallies at Gwadar and Creeks area as well as various sports events were also a part of day long celebrations. Besides, the Pakistan Navy arranged tree plantation campaign in collaboration with IUCN Pakistan and Sindh government officials at Bin Qasim area.

The ceremony was graced by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi as chief guest. Under tree plantation campaign over 150,000 plants will be grown at an area of 100 acres land to provide a sound environment to the future generations.