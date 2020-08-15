Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan wanted strong ties with Sri Lanka. In a tweet, Qureshi congratulated Dinesh Gunawardena on his appointment as Sri Lanka's Minister for Foreign Affairs. Qureshi said he was looking forward to working closely to further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephone call to his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his party s resounding victory in the general elections held on August 5. The premier expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would be further strengthened during Mahinda Rajapaksa s new term as prime minister. He also reaffirmed Pakistan s full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation. Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial and mutually supportive relations. Pakistan has always stood with the brotherly country of Sri Lanka as its proud partner for security, growth, progress and development. The two countries work closely within the framework of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.