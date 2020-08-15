Share:

Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki has said Pakistan is their home and his country has and will never leave Pakistan alone.

“Saudi-Arabia Pakistan relations are like the relations of two brothers. We consider Pakistan our home. We have been playing role for the development of Pakistan. We have never and will not ditch Pakistan ”, he said this during his meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here Saturday.

Governor Punjab said on the occasion the ideal relations between the two countries are a matter of pride for 220 million people of Pakistan. The heart of people of two countries throb with each other. They are tied in the strong bonds of fraternity, affection and brotherhood. Saudi Arabia always walks with Pakistan shoulder to shoulder. Our relations are rock solid. Saudi government cooperation and contribution into the development of Pakistan is highly commendable.