Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued rain-alert for six districts of Karachi on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of a new monsoon system in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tonight Saturday till Sunday.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner, the PDMA said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tonight till Sunday.

The authority has asked Commissioner of Karachi to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in Karachi.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.