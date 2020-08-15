Share:

National airline PIA has resumed the alternate aerial operation for Britain.

The first PIA flight departed with 265 passengers on board from Islamabad to Manchester. The spokesperson PIA has said that from 15 August, passengers of PIA can travel from alternate route to Pakistan from Paris.

The National airline will bring passengers to Pakistan on special charter flights. First flight on 15 August and 2nd flight on 16th August will depart from Islamabad to Paris. The flights from Paris to Islamabad will be operated on 29th August whereas the flights will depart from Islamabad to Paris on 30th August.

The national airline will also take the passengers of Italy and other European countries to their home land through special charter flights.