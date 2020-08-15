Share:

Islamabad - President Arif Alvi on Friday announced awards for 184 Pakistanis honouring their work in their respective fields.

An investiture will be held on Pakistan Day, 23 March, 2021, honouring the recipients of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Sitara-i-Pakistan, Sitara-i-Shujaat, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, President’s Award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Sitara-i-Khidmat, Tamgha-i-Pakistan, Tamgha-i-Shujaat, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, and the Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam. The list features several prominent individuals for their services in various fields including the perfomance arts, literature, science and education. It also acknowlegdes many of the country’s martyrs for their ‘gallantry’. The 184 recipients include citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals, all being recognised for their contributions to their respective fields.