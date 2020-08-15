Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Samiullah Chaudhry and other leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur donated blood for Thalassemia patients on Independence Day. On the occasion, Smiullah Chaudhry said the Independence Day reminded us of the priceless sacrifices of our ancestors in making of this homeland. He said this donation of blood was a gift to the young patients of Thalassemia.

He said Pakistan was our motherland and we would not hesitate in sacrificing our lives for the country.