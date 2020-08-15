Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to see the country as Islamic welfare state in a real sense but unfortunately we were still failed to make it according to his vision. Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. He said it was also the desire of the prime minister to make the country a Islamic welfare state in a real sense. The minister said that the people of academia like philosophers and scholars brought the changes in the most of the societies but not the politicians because political people hesitated to take unpopular decisions. He said extremist mind of set had always damaged the country and it was still danger for Pakistan. Replying to a question, although both of systems including presidential and parliamentary were democratic but the parliamentary form of the government was better of the country, adding parliamentary form of government was not a competent but it was the powerful form the government. The parliamentary form of the government was a real representative system but not the presidential, he added.