Share:

Peshawar - Like other parts of the country, the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with national zeal and fervour pledging to work for development and prosperity of the country.

The day was dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital while flag hoisting ceremonies, held at the Governor’s House and Provincial Assembly, attended by Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others.

Flag hoisting ceremonies also held in DC office Peshawar and Divisional headquarter of Pakistan Railways and in different colleges and universities.

A graceful ceremony was held in Lampse College Peshawar where MPA Fazl Ilahi was the chief guest. The students on this occasion played national anthem addressed speeches to pay tributes to the founding father of the country. On this occasion MPA distributed awards among the top position holders of Peshawar Board.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, where Hospital Director Dr Khalid Maswood, Medical Director Doctor Zafar, Associate Hospital director Tariq Barki and other were present.

On this occasion the Hospital Director congratulated the nation and vowed to work for the peace, prosperity and development of the country. Large number of patients and their families also attended the ceremony.

In Khyber district the Independence Day was celebrated where the country largest cake, 60 feet long and 12 feet wide, weighing 3000 pounds, prepared by the local social worker Shakir Afridi to commemorate the Independence Day here in Takia area of Landi Kotal.

In the same way the historical Bab-e-Khyber was illuminated with lights to observe the Independence Day in the merged tribal district.

SWABI: The Independence Day was also celebrated in the city with traditional zeal and solid pledge to work with complete determination to make the country economically prosperous and politically strong and foil the forces who devised plans to weaken Pakistan.

A colourful flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

Prof. Dr Jameel Un-Nabi, Pro-Rector Academics was chief guest on the occasion and students of GIK College, faculty members and other staff also participated in a simple but impressive ceremony.

Markets, streets and buildings across the district were profusely illuminated on Independence Day. The flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in district headquarters, University of Swabi, Women University Swabi and numerous other institutions.

KARAK: Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, always remembers the sacrifices of national heroes and pays rich tributes to the leaders which played important role in the independence movement.

The national flag was hoisted in the Independence Day ceremony. National Anthem and national songs were presented to mark the day.

The University building was decorated with buntings, national flags and illumination. The ceremony was attended by all university staff and local elites.

MARDAN: Like other parts of the country 73rd Independence Day was celebrated.

Several functions were held in the district to mark the national day.

The main flag hoisting ceremonies was held at police line Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sher Akbar Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan and other officials participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.

TANK: Special prayers were offered for the survival, development and prosperity of Pakistan after the Fajr prayers in the mosques on Friday.

All government buildings including Deputy Commissioner Office, Sector Headquarters South District were decorated with Pakistani green crescent flag

Rallies were held and tributes were paid to the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Pakistan. Rallies were attended by a large number of citizens, children and youth.

MOHMAND: The city also celebrated the Independence Day celebrations.

The main function was held in the district headquarters Ghalanai at the DC office. Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam along with MNA Sajid Khan performed the flag hoisting ceremony.

DIR LOWER: The Independence Day was also celebrated in District Dir Lower with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Hosting of the National Flag ceremony with national anthem was held in the office of District Administration.

The contingent of Dir Levies presented guard of honour to the guests.

MPA Shafiullah Khan while addressing the gathering stated that freedom is a great blessing of Allah for the Muslims of the sub-continent and security forces rendered great sacrifices for the homeland.

ABBOTTABAD: The main Independence Day function and flag hoisting ceremony of Hazara Division, arranged by the District Administration Abbottabad, was held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Mahsud, was the chief guest who also performed the national flag hoisting to mark the occasion.

Children of government schools and special education institutions presented national songs and also demonstrated other impressive performances to highlight national harmony, integrity and solidarity.