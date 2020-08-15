Share:

Rawalpindi/islamabad-The residents of twin cities celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour on Friday.

Similarly, different events were held in educational institutions, government hospitals, police offices and other government, semi-government and private departments across the city to celebrate the Independence Day.

Scores of rallies were also taken out by elected representatives of PML-N, PTI and other political parties in the city. Gigantic traffic jam occurred on the occasion.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed in twin cities for maintaining law and order situation.

However, a firing incident took place in F-10 Markaz of Islamabad leaving two persons injured despite tight security arrangements made by Islamabad police bosses. The government and semi-government buildings were illuminated with colourful buntings and the electric bulbs.

The main flag hoisting ceremony of Rawalpindi Division was held at the auditorium of the Government Viqarun Nisa College, Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwarul Haq, and members of national and provincial assemblies attended the ceremony.

Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani also participated in the function. It was also attended by senior civilian and police officers, notables and the people belonging to various walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said that the Independence Day celebrations also remind us to renew our resolve to make efforts for development and progress of the country and show readiness to make every sacrifice for the defence of the country.

He said the determination and zeal of the Pakistan Movement is needed for the speedy progress of Pakistan, adding we should also act upon the golden principles of the father of the nation – unity, faith and discipline.

DC Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq said that the time had come to tell the world that all the segments of the society were united in the country and we would not hesitate to sacrifice for our rights.

He said that we did not get independence easily and it was the duty of the youngsters to work hard for the progress and development of the country. He said that the government was committed to provide better facilities to the people.

Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani said that the number of coronavirus patients decreased but there was a dire need to implement the SOPs in public places.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). It was attended by a large number of people. Cake was also cut to celebrate Independence Day.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Sihala Police College. Commandant Sihala Police College Abbas Ahsan along with other senior officers hoisted flag and prayed to Allah Almighty for well-being of Pakistan and the nation.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police, under the command of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, had organised a ceremony in honour of orphans of Pakistan Sweet Home on eve of Pakistan Independence Day. The ceremony was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Sohail Habib Tajik and other senior and junior police officers.

The participants hoisted a flag and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. The orphans of Pakistan Sweet Home were taken to different parts of Police Line by the senior officers. IG Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed and other senior officers hoisted flag during a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters.

In Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, a ceremony was also held to celebrate Independence Day. Senior Judge Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu accompanied by Senior Additional Registrar Suhail Ikram, Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bar Association President Malik Waheed and Secretary General Raja Faheem Altaf hoisted the flag.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Judge Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu paid a rich tribute to those who rendered countless sacrifices for freeing Pakistan.

Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity. The administration distributed sweets among the staff and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also organised by Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Punjab in Civil Defence Office. Chairman PCDA Zahid Bakhtawari and Civil Defence Officer Talib Hussain hoisted a flag on the occasion.

A graceful ceremony was also held in Benazir Bhutto Hospital’s Peads Department during which the senior doctors including Dr Rai Muhammad Asghar, Dr Muddasir and Dr Hussain paid rich tributes to doctors and nurses for tackling coronavirus pandemic successfully.

PML-N leader Sajjad Khan along with other leaders including Raja Mazhar Iqbal held a ceremony at Green Palace Hotel at Committee.

Rallies, seminars, flag-hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies were hosted in Rawalpindi as part of the celebrations for the Independence Day as well.

The residents of the city took to the main roads and public parks. Many children and youth had the national flag and Kashmir flag painted on their faces. Cars, motorcycles, bicycles, houses, buildings and markets were decorated with the national flag, bunting and fairy lights. People wore green and white clothes and danced on Murree Road to various national songs playing on portable sound systems.

Business activities were suspended in most areas. Elected public representatives displayed large hoardings and banners along Murree Road featuring pictures of the Quaid-i-Azam, Fatima Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other prominent figures and wished their supporters a happy Independence Day.A