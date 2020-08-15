Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and extended good wishes on the independence day of Pakistan.

During the meeting, different matters came under discussion including Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation. Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that Pakistanis had a long-lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and people of both countries were interlinked in the bond of brotherhood. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, historically, had cordial bilateral relations and the cooperation extended by the Saudi government for the development of the country was praiseworthy.

The CM said that Saudi Arabia always had stood with Pakistan and it fully supported in every hour of trial. He maintained that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia and added that Pakistan had succeeded in overcoming the spread of coronavirus. “We have reverted back to the pre-corona position today”, he added. He stated the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project has been laid. It’s planned to develop a new Lahore to keep the city’s environment clean, he said.

He said that the project would also provide secure investment opportunities to national and international investors and Saudi investors could take full benefit of investment opportunities in this avant-garde project. The government would provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors, he further said.

The CM said that special economic zones were being set up where incentives would be given to the investors and work on the special economic zone in Bahawalpur would be started soon. He said that the PTI government had created ease in business which, in turn, had strengthened the economy. The Saudi investors would be provided facilities through one-window operation, he concluded. The CM also prayed for the good health of Saudi King Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the people and development of the social sector and took a keen interest in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arab were always had strong relations and both had helped each other as brothers. “I extend congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day today” , the ambassador said.