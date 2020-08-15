Share:

Kentucky - Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Serena, who in her first-round match of the spectator-free tournament was five points from defeat against world number 60 Bernarda Pera, had to rally back from a set down and 4-2 final set deficit to prevail in a thrilling battle. With the win, Serena improved to 19-12 in career head-to-head meetings with Venus. “It was a very high quality match,” said Serena. “There was a lot of long points, running me around and then at one point it was just big serves and so I thought that was really interesting as we both started serving really well and returning well.” Top-seeded Serena was locked in early in the final set as she earned a quick break to go ahead 2-1 before Venus grabbed momentum by taking the next three games and moving closer to her first victory over her sister since 2018 at Indian Wells. But Serena found her way back and eventually used a fierce backhand winner to get to 5-4 before going on to serve out the match on her first match point.