LAHORE - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has emphasised for collective efforts irrespective of political affiliation to achieve development targets for the country.

He was speaking at an award distribution ceremony in Islamabad on Friday. The Information Minister said during the first two years, government faced difficulties which it had inherited, however, now country has been put on right direction. He said our ancestors had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for this motherland and we must pay tribute to them on this occasion.

The Minister said people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing brutalities being perpetrated against them by occupation forces. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Information Secretary Akbar Hussain Durani said innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting for their right to self-determination.