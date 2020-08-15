Share:

RAWALPINDI - Wah Saddar police foiled a bid of heroin smuggling by arresting an active member of intra provincial smuggling racket, informed a police spokesman on Friday. He added police recovered 10kg heroin from possession of a notorious smuggler Iftikhar Ahmed and arrested him. According to police spokesman, the officials of Wah Saddar police station, on a tip off that an attempt of heroin smuggling could be made by drug mafia from KP to Punjab enhanced the road checking. The police official spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled it to stop for checking.

During course of search, police recovered some 10 kg heroin from different cavities of the vehicle and arrested the smuggler on the spot. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of Wah Saddar police officials and SP Syed Ali and directed them to arrest other members of drug smuggling racket.