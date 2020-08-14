Share:

ISLAMABAD-Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom with the aim to offer something different started a YouTube channel. The channel have something else to offer other than normal vlogs and videos that most of other celebrities uploads. Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom started a channel with the name of ‘Danceography Srha x Rabya’ on which they posts different dance videos on Pakistani songs.

This Independence Day, Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom uploaded a dance video in which they are dancing on ‘Dil Say Pakistan’ by Haroon.