

LAHORE– MIAN DAWOOD -The City Traffic police have stepped up their ‘Challan Campaign’, setting a record of issuing 40,000 tickets and minting millions of funds for Punjab’s exchequer in 13 days.

On December 1, the city traffic police had started a crackdown on motorcyclists without helmets and wardens have issued 39, 904 fine tickets to motorcyclists since.

Commuters have been making a litany of complaints, saying that traffic wardens have been imposing fines without reason since Lahore has been undergoing development and its roads are being reconstructed. Motorcyclists are raising questions as to why the traffic police launched this campaign four months before provincial government term end.

A motorcyclist, Ali Raza Bokhari, said that instead of worst the traffic jams due to under-construction roads, the wardens were busy ‘collecting funds’ under the pretext of helmets. He also questioned as to why every provincial government at the end of its tenure started ‘challan campaign’ or when development projects were underway.

In 2007 in the Pervaiz Elahi’s government, the same move for ‘sale of helmet’ was launched and the PML-Q lawmakers were blamed for being businesspeople of imported helmets. Another motorcyclist Khurram Shehzad says the ‘challan campaign’ also shows that during the last six months the city traffic police’s awareness drive regarding use of helmets of either had failed or they were unable to launch it effectively. The government had started construction on major city road including Ferozpur Road, Multan Road and Kalma Chowk and their alternative roads witness snarl-ups due to failure on the part of traffic managers, he added.