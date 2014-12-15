MARDAN - Awami National Party Chief Asfandyar Wali has strongly criticized the politics of PTI chief Imran Khan claiming he has introduced a non-parliamentary language in politics.

Addressing a party gathering here on Sunday, Asfand said that Imran has a complex personality and he is not a politician" once he says that he will not close roads and then he says he will close the roads".

He added that the country is passing through a critical time and said that the government-PTI talks should succeed.

He added that Imran said that if ANP wanted to reopen the constituencies in the province, he is ready but ANP will not let Imran escape.

He also said that simple Pakhtuns had given vote to Imran on the name of change but they did not ask Imran that what type of change he will bring.

"If we get a change we will take revenge of these acts," he added.

In his remarks, ANP Provincial President Amir Haider Khan Hoti said that their party leaders are planning to hold workers' conventions in all districts of the province to strengthen the party.

He added that both Imran and Nawaz are fighting for the power of Islamabad and Lahore.

He remarked that issues could not be resolved through containers. If it was the option, it would have been brought in Karachi port very early. Hoti said that revolution can bring through service, ideology and sacrifice.

As many as six resolutions were passed in the rally through which they demanded of the PTI government to fulfil its commitments made during the general elections.