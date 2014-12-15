SHARJAH - Kang Heewon of Korea struck three times in the 10th frame of the title match at the 2014 Men's World Championships to defeat team USA's Mike Fagan 213-198, and to capture the gold medal in Masters Sunday afternoon at Khalifa International Bowling Center in Abu Dhabi.

Although Pakistani players failed to win a single medal, but it was very satisfactory display, considering the fact, Pakistanis don’t have any coach, bowling alley of the federation. Pakistan Sports Board Director General Dr AKhtar Nawaz Ganjera specially arrived in Abu Dhabi to buck up team.

Trailing by 19 pins in the seventh frame, Fagan had a chance to take the lead in the ninth frame, as Kang opened after failing to convert the 2-4-6-7 split, instead, the American gave the advantage back leaving a 3-4 split that resulted in an open frame.

Fagan rolled three strikes to force Kang to mark in the 10th, Korean matches Fagan's three-bagger to win his second gold in the championship, other was in the team event and the fourth gold medal for Korea, which led the medal tally with four gold and four bronze medals.

It was the fourth silver medal for Fagan after trios, team and all-events; it marked the first time since the 1999 world championships that the US team fails to win a gold medal. In the semifinals Heewon and Fagan eliminated top-seeded Choi Bokeum and Park Jongwoo, who had to settle for the bronze medals, Heewon started match against Jongwoo, who won gold in doubles with Bokeum and the Korean team, with a four-bagger and never looked back to cruise to an undisputed 231-190 win.

Fagan also started his match against Bokeum with four consecutive strikes to lead by 60 pins after the Korean failed to convert two of three consecutive splits in frames 2-4. Bokeum, who was looking for his fourth gold medal after doubles, team and all-events, rebounded with a five-bagger to force Fagan to strike in the 9th and 10th frame to shut him out. It was the 12th medal in a world Cchampionship for Bokeum, who now own 5 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

