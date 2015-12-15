LAHORE - An anti-terrorism team yesterday arrested two Punjab University (PU) teachers and a student for their alleged affiliation with a militant organisation.

The two teachers were identified as Professor Amir Saeed and Professor Umar Nawaz. One of them was arrested from Hostel No 1 while the other from the Institute of Administrative Sciences.

A law student, identified as Waqas, was also detained. They were shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.However, ex-IGP Rana Maqbool Ahmad Khan got Umar released after the preliminary probe. PU VC thanked Rana for the release of his teacher.

The raid followed the arrest of an assistant professor, Ghalib Ata, who was detained from Allama Iqbal Town. Following the raid, a group of students raised slogans against the government and management and demanded immediate release of the arrested professors.

According to INP, the Punjab University Academic Staff Association expressed its concern over the arrest of teachers from campus without any prior intimation to the administration.

In their press statement, PU ASA President Prof Dr Hasan Mobeen Alam, vice presidents Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Dr Faheem Aftab, Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain and others said that there are serious reservations among the university teachers over the arrest.

They said, “Since this incident took place without informing administration, terrorists could also use the same way adopted by the personnel of sensitive agency and it would be difficult for PU security staff to distinguish between sensitive agency officials and terrorists.”

They said added that teachers were armless and if any sensitive agency doubted any teacher, they could simply summon him to its office or any place and any teacher was ready to comply with their instructions to join any investigation. Any ‘suspected’ teacher can voluntarily cooperate with sensitive agencies but this is not the way to behave with teachers, they added.

The association also called a meeting of general body today (Tuesday) at the auditorium of Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

VC says Islam is religion of peace: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran has said that Islam is a religion of peace and love and it aimed at uniting the mankind.

He was addressing the international conference on Mir Syed Ali Hamdani jointly organized by PU Persian Department and Khana-e-Farhang at Al Raazi Hall of Undergraduate Study Centre here on Monday.

Consulate General of Iran Muhammad Hussain Bani Asadi, Cultural Consulate of Iran in Islamabad Shahab-ud-Din Darai, Consulate General of Tajakistan in Pakistan Sher Ali Jananov, Chairman Department of Persian Prof Dr Moeen Nizami, Vice President Iqbal Academy Muneeb Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Abu-al-Kalam Sarkar from Bangladesh, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Mujahid Kamran said that the Mir Syed Ali Hamdani’s also taught the lesson of peace and love. Dr Moeen Nizami said that participants from Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are participating in the conference. Khana-e-Farhan Iran Lahore’s Director General and Cultural Attaché threw light on the aims and objective of the conference.

Dr Arif Noshahi, Dr Muhammad Salim Mazhar, Dr Moeen Nizami, Dr Muhammad Nasir, Dr Iqbal Saqib, Dr Shoaib Iqbal, Dr Misbah-ud-Din from Tajikistan, Dr Muhammad Abu-al-Kalam Sarkar from Bangladesh, Dr Qasim Safi, Dr Hakeema, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr Muhammad Amir Jalaali, Dr Muhammad Hussain Muqeesa, Dr Nargis Jabri Nasb, Dr Farhang Mahajarani, Dr Samia Mahajarani, Dr Safa Kazmia and Dr Leela Hashmian from Iran addressed various sessions of the conference and threw light on the life and teachings of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani.