ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law and MNA, Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, on Thursday questioned how assemblies can complete their term when a country’s PM cannot do so.

Talking to media persons, Safdar pronounced the National Assembly speaker also fears that assemblies may become a target of conspiracies. Criticising Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said the PTI chief consults every move and action with his ‘umpire’. Safdar went on to say that they should learn from the fall of Dhaka, asserting the assemblies should complete their term as any attack on them will be dangerous for the state.