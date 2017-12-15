KARACHI - Sir Syed police Thursday claimed to have arrested two cops for fleecing people on account of a fake investment company.

According to the details, head constable Asif Iqbal of special branch and his brother Khalid Iqbal from police command and control center were swindled million of rupees from people.

Police said that the both cops misused the police department and threaten those seeking their amount back. Police said that number of cases against the accused have already been registered with different police stations. Police said that the both the accused were also involved in property business and also sold out fake plots or china plots to the people as they have strong connections with the different groups of land mafia.

Police said that the FIRs against the accused have already been registered with Mithadar, Sukkhan and Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police stations. Police said that at least 30 complaints have been registered against them.

Separately, a woman and her five years old child wounded following the generator explosion in Lines Area were died. Police said that the ill-fated family started the generator when it exploded left three woman and two children wounded. The victims were rushed to Civil Hospital where woman Anila her five years old child Ashar were succumbed to injures during treatment while another woman namely Naheed remains critical. The bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy.

DOZEN SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city here on Thursday.

Ranger conducted raid in Jackson locality while arrested an accused Moinuddin associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London. Ranger’s spokesperson said that the accused person used to involve in various cases of target killing and other sort of criminal activities. Rangers also carried out a raid in Gadap Town locality of Sohrab Goth while arrested three accused persons including Gull Muhammad, Naeem and Ghulam Haider.

Rangers claimed that the accused persons were running drug den in the locality while rangers recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Mochko police arrested three accused person including Sabir, Aslam and Tahir Khan while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Preedy police arrested Sabir Ali and Imran Khan while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies. Docks police also arrested another street criminal Waheed while recovered weapons from his possession. Zaman Town police also arrested an accused person Yaqoob and recovered a pistol from his possession. Police said that the accused person was wanted to the police in number of street crime cases while investigation is under progress.