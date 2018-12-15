The police arrested 20 suspects, including proclaimed offenders, and recovered arms and ammunition during separate actions here on Saturday.

READ MORE: Ecuador believes Assange should surrender to UK authorities

The police belonging to different police stations of Charsadda conducted search operations against outlaws in jurisdiction of concerned police stations.

During separate actions, two POs among 20 suspects were apprehended with weapons and ammunition.

Separate cases against the detainees were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.