Rawalpindi-Police raided an illegal gas refilling point and seized instruments from their possession on Friday, police

spokesman said. According to the details, Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested Jahangir, Adil and Asif on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and have started further investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Fayyaz Dev has directed to launch a crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.