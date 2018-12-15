Share:

KARACHI - Over 300 candidates who completed different courses in the disciplines of medical sciences received degrees at the annual convocation of Sindh Institute of Urology Transplantation (SIUT) here on Friday.

The candidates included PhD’s, Bachelor of Sciences, Nursing and post graduate in the field of medical sciences and other allied fields.

Visiting professor from Harvard Medical School Dr Francis Delmonico was the chief guest while Dr Nancy Ascher from University of California was the guest of honor. Both the visiting medical professors felicitated the graduates and said they are fortunate to obtain their education from SIUT which enjoys a great stature not only in the world of medical treatment but also in imparting high quality of education. They hoped that while serving the society they will carry the torch of SIUT of compassion and service to patients.

Director SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi while welcoming the graduating students and other guests the (Sindh Institute of Medical Sciences) SIMS which functions under the umbrella of SIUT was established some 31 years ago to provide free education to those who are desirous of obtaining education in medical sciences.

He said graduation of some 300 students is like a dream coming true mainly because SIUT philosophy is that health and education are the birth right of every individual.

Prominent journalist Zubeda Mustafa who is on the Board of SIUT also spoke. The educational program includes post graduate studies for doctors, school of nursing, school of medical technologists, bio-medical ethicists and center for human genetics and molecular medicine.