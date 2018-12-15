Share:

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday has hailed Pakistan's role in the reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Talking to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Kabul today, he thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the cooperation being extended by Pakistan to attain peace in his country.

The Afghan chief executive expressed hope that the bilateral relations will touch new heights during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, Shah Mehmood said Pakistan will continue playing its positive and constructive role in the reconciliatory process in Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan is important not only for Pakistan and Afghanistan but it will have an impact on the entire region. He said both the countries have been dealing with the menace of terrorism for over forty years.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed confidence that the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral dialogue forum will prove useful for peace and stability in the region and social development.