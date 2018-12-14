Share:

Islamabad-Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday emphasized that the government believed in taking practical steps and would provide maximum facilities to make Islamabad police an exemplary one.

All possible resources and state-of-the-art equipment would be provided to the police, besides their training on scientific lines to maintain law and order, he said. He was addressing a rank-wearing ceremony here at the Islamabad Police Lines. Around 183 police personnel were promoted to the next ranks.

The Minister congratulated the officers and said, “Today is a big day for you and your families but do not forget that promotion means more responsibilities,” Afridi said and added “You will be given peace of mind through promotions and other facilities. I understand, unless your issues are resolved you would not be able to perform up to the mark.” He said the government would consider the officers issues, will give them due respect and will address their genuine issues. The minister advised the cops: “Believe in policy of due respect, have respect and be polite with the citizens.”

The minister said that Pakistan is a peace loving sovereign country and would never accept any dictation keeping in view the national interest and added that in new Pakistan, decisions would be taken keeping in mind the benefits and welfare of Pakistanis. Shehryar asked the cops to respect every citizen especially women and elderly people. He lauded the security forces of the country for rendering matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and also paid homage to martyrs. The Minister of State said Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a special package for betterment of Islamabad police.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar said 183 officers and jawans have been promoted to the next ranks. Congratulating them, he said the job of the police is very hard and those who got promotion have spent almost 20 to 30 years in service.

He advised them to fulfill their duties in a responsible manner and to make all-out efforts to curb crimes in the federal capital.