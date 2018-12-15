Share:

An ample stock of Urea, DAP and other fertilizers was available in the province and citizens should not pay an extra amount on the purchase of fertilizers.

According to the Agriculture Department, fertilizers dealers have been instructed to display price list at conspicuous places.

Strict action would be initiated against fertilizers dealers found involved in profiteering.

The department urged farmers to get the receipt from dealers. Farmers have also been urged to contact the agriculture department Helpline 15000-0800 or 29000-0800 for any sort of complain regarding sale of fertilizers.

The Punjab government is taking all possible steps to discourage profiteering on fertilizers.