Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Saeb Erekat on Saturday slammed Australia’s Middle Eastern policy, as well as Canberra's recent decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, noting that the status of the city was a matter of negotiations of the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and intended to open trade and defense offices there. At the same time, Canberra has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem so far.

"From the beginning, we've perceived the Australian government’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as one wherein petty domestic politics steer irresponsible policies that contradict world peace and security. In fact, the reference to West Jerusalem in their announcement reflects Australia's inability to go ahead as was previously announced," Erekat said in a statement.

Erekat noted that Australia's government "has done nothing to advance the two-state solution" for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as it refused to recognize Palestine as a state and continued to trade with Israeli settlements. According to the official, by planning to open a trade office in Jerusalem, Australia violates UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 478, which calls on countries to withdraw diplomatic missions from the city.

In May, the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem prompting the outrage of the Muslim world. Brazil, the Czech Republic, Guatemala and Honduras have also recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. Meanwhile, the United Nations urges the organization's member states to refrain from moving diplomatic missions to Jerusalem until the city’s legal status is settled.