MIRPURKHAS - A biker was killed and other injured in road accident near Hingorno, taluka Sindhri on Thursday late night.

According to the details, a speedy bike was fell down in a deep ditch, resultantly bike rider Imam Bux Chohan, resident of Siaal Colony Mirpurkhas, died on the spot while other rider Chakar was seriously injured and he was shifted to emergency of civil hospital Mirpurkhas where first aid was given to injured and then referred to LMUH Hyderabad due to serious condition.

The body of deceased was handed over to heirs after completing legal formality.