BEIJING : China on Friday welcomed progress in UN-sponsored peace talks between relevant parties of Yemen who agreed to a ceasefire and improvement in the humanitarian situation. “The relevant parties held peace talks in Sweden and made very important progress. China welcomes that,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Knag said during his regular briefing held here. Terming the political consultation as only viable way to resolve the Yemen issue, he said, his country supported the relevant parties to continue to hold negotiations to reach an inclusive resolution of the issue on the basis of relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Initiative and the relevant outcome documents.

Lu Kang remarked that the relevant parties could earnestly implement the outcome of peace talks to achieve a ceasefire and improve humanitarian situation and continue with dialogue to promote the political settlement process and to resume the peace, stability and normal order in Yemen.

He said the Chinese side also supported the UN to play a constructive role on the issue, adding, “We are willing to continue to play a constructive role to resolve the Yemen issue.”

The Yemeni government delegation and the Houthi delegation held first face-to-face peace talks in Sweden since 2016. Special Envoy of the Secretary-General (SESG) for Yemen Martin Griffiths led the UN’s efforts to build consensus towards a political agreement in order to end the fighting in the country.