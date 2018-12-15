Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Friday ordered Chinese contractor – responsible for collection of garbage in metropolis – to arrange the required vehicles and employees within 15 days, otherwise the task would be outsourced to other contractors.

Commission headed by former judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Amir Ham Muslim showed dissatisfaction over the explanation, given by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M/s Hangzhou linjiang Sanitation Company about the violations, which commission observed are wilfully being committed by the company.

The commission granted 15-days’ time to ensure the vehicles and the employees which they have failed to arrange so far and are available with it. Commission warned that upon failing to arrange the vehicles, the different work will be outsourced at their cost to other contractors. It also directed Chairman DMC West to provide the entire staff as per the agreement to the contractor within 15 days and the Secretary Local Government in terms of the arrangements will transfer their salaries from OZT share.

The commission directed all the provincial and city government departments to work jointly for provision of potable water to the citizens of the city and directed them to devise a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The commissioner submitted report in the proceedings about the water issue, at which commission observed that the issue needs to be discussed in depth. Commission directed to convene a meeting on December 23, 2018, which should be attended by MD Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Commissioner Karachi, all DCs Karachi and all the Chairmen of the DMCs Karachi, which should give way forward for fair distribution of the water within Karachi.

Meanwhile, commission was informed by the Chairman Task Force that a filter plant with 5 MOD capacity has been found in abandoned state in Hyderabad.

After going through the photographs of the plant, the commission summoned Secretary Industries, MD SITE and Chief Engineer SITE along with contractor. The Commission decided to visit SITE on Sunday and contractor was directed to immediately ensure that the filter plant is functional within seven days, failing which the matter will be referred to appropriate forum for investigation.