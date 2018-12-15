Share:

LAHORE - A Chinese parliamentary delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers Friday and exchanged views about matters of mutual interest.

The speakers apprised the visiting delegation, led by Vice-Chairman of Standing Committee of See Chuan, Provincial Peoples’ Congress, Chen Wenhua, of the government’s priorities.

He said Punjab government was planning for elimination of illiteracy, backwardness and poverty.

Parvez told the delegation that Pakistan was presently being ruled by a coalition comprising the PTI and PML. The speaker also apprised the delegation about the structure of the assembly, parliamentary traditions and the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly.

He said the people of Pakistan had special relation with the people of China.

“China has proved to be a good neighbour and friend and helped Pakistan in every difficult time”, he said, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the best gift from China to Pakistan. This project of more than 46 billion dollars will not strengthen economies of Pakistan and China but also of other countries of the region, he added.

Ch Parvez Elahi expressed the hope that Punjab province’s relations with See Chuan province will be further consolidated in future. The delegation also visited the library and different sections of the Provincial Assembly.

Expressing gratitude to Ch Parvez Elahi for warm hospitality, Mr Chen Wenhua said that Pakistan had always strived for betterment of its people and China valued the sentiments of love and sincerity the Pakistanis had for the people in China. Mr Chen Wenhua also felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi for victory in 2018 election and his election as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Consul General of China Mr Long Dingbin, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present.