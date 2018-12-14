Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Information and Broadcasting Division, in collaboration with Pur Fazal Kaliseya Pakistan is holding Christmas Celebrations at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), December 20.

The objective of the celebrations is to express a message of solidarity and unity with the Christian community from a cultural perspective. The special features of the event include, congregation of Christian community, Christmas cake cutting ceremony, erection of Christmas tree, Distribution of sweets among children by Santa Claus, Christmas Choral Competition among Church Choirs. The opening ceremony will include colorful cultural performances at Heritage Museum.

A large number of people belonging to Christian community are expected to attend these celebrations. Lok Virsa, projects the cultural traditions of all communities including Christian community.

The spirit behind it is to promote and strengthen national harmony and integration among the entire nation through cultural perspective. Lok Virsa is a national institution dealing with Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. It focuses to support those who are the real bearers of magnificent cultural heritage. It always plan and present such programs and activities that create love, peace, harmony and solidarity in all classes of society including minorities, said the organizers.