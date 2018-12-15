Share:

Save Earth event at UCP

Lahore (PR): The University of Central Punjab organised an event titled “Save Earth There is No Planet B”. Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was the chief guest of the event.

She delivered speech and motivated students to work on saving the natural resources and protecting environment. She admired UCP for establishing such a department to reinforce the noble mission of Prime Minster Pakistan.

University of Central Punjab has established Department of Sustainable Environment (DSE) to ensure Sustainable Development Goals. DSE has initiated various events in context with Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan Movement. This event was the part of the series that has been celebrated to spread awareness among Youth to take step towards Environment Protection for our future generations.

IPM names its country president

Lahore (PR): Ahmed Ali Syed, the founder of the worldwide ‘I am Pakistan Movement’, named Nayyar Rizvi as IPM president for Pakistan.

He will head the worldwide IPM movement in Pakistan. Nayyar Rizvi has over 30 years of experience as an attorney, he is a highly educated and very reputable person in the supreme court of Pakistan. He is the best suitable person for this job. He is not only well spoken but a real patriot at heart. I am Pakistan Movement (IPM) is a worldwide movement aiming in motivating the Pakistanis residing in Pakistan as well overseas to contribute and help in building the Bhasha and Diamer Dams in Pakistan.

Pakistan is facing water crisis and the construction of these Dams is the need of the hour.

IPM initiated from the city of Ottawa, the capital of Canada, and now it has been recognized globally and now have its members from Canada to USA, UAE, Europe, Australia and many other parts of the globe. Sincerely Yours Ahmed Syed Founder I am Pakistan Movement.

Descon’s Founders Day

Lahore (PR): Descon celebrated their 41st Founders Day to commemorate another year of success as one of Pakistan’s most successful enterprises.

The evening was a chance for the company to show their appreciation for the efforts of Descon’s employees around the world. As part of the event, Descon presented Long Service Awards to various employees inrecognition of their dedication to the company.

Speaking about the event, Faisal Dawood CEO Descon Engineering said, “Founder’s Day is more than just an anniversary of Descon, it is an opportunity for us to engage with the employeesand honour their hard work and commitment.

In this way we not only recognize the great work they have done, we also motivate them for the coming year.”

Hosted by actor and musician Ahmad Ali Butt, the celebrations included performances by British-Punjabi sensation RDB and a comedy hour featuring a number of renowned Pakistani comedians. Additionally, a tree planting activity was also carried out to reflect on Descon’s ongoing commitment to their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Children’s Benefit Concert

KARACHI (PR): To commemorate the International Day of People with Disabilities, KFC’s Mitao Bhook hosted Children’s Benefit Concert in collaboration with the Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) at PAF Museum in Karachi.

This is the second time a concert was arranged to celebrate people with disabilities, the concert was also held in 2017 and was attended by more than 4000 children from both special and underprivileged schools. KFC has been actively involved in the education and training of our deaf community and is paving a path for a brighter future of this neglected community.

KFC partnered with FESF and adopted the Deaf Reach KFC Campus that educates over 1200 deaf students across Pakistan, Further proof of the brands commitment towards providing quality education and inclusion to all children in Pakistan can be seen through the KFC’s Mitao Bhook initiative, under which KFC has dedicated its iconic chicken to collect donations for this cause, Rs.50 from the sale of each bucket goes towards the education and training of deaf children. The CEO of KFC Pakistan shared his pride and joy over the initiative and said:

Sports day at PIFD

Lahore (PR): Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design organized colorful sports day events. The students, teachers and staff participated in many activities including sack races, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

The students were very excited, passionate and happy. Purpose of this event was to enhance the importance of extracurricular activities in young generation.

There were 300 participants and medals were given away to the winners at the end of the day in prize distribution. Vice Chancellor HinaTayyaba was delighted to see the large number of students participating enthusiastically. She appreciated the efforts of the participants and said that we all learn more outside the class through the medium of sports which is like a rejuvenating therapy for all.SHe advised the students not only to participate for the sake of sports day events, If you regularly play games in which you are more interested and familiar.