Islamabad - The Supreme Court ordered former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak to deposit 1.365 million to pay the amount for the ads containing his photos within 10 days.

Additional Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Main Saqib Nisar that Mr Pervaiz Khattak is ready to pay the amount from his own pocket.

The bench also directed the KP’s law officer to submit the report before the court in the matter.

During the hearing of a suo motu case regarding advertisement campaign run by governments of Sindh, KP, and Punjab containing photos of ruling party’s politicians, Additional Advocate General KP Zahid Qureshi informed the bench that Khattak was willing to deposit the amount from his personal account. He added that the cost of ads was Rs1.365 million. On this the chief justice ordered, “Let the needful be done in ten days.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab’s former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had paid Rs5.5 million while Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had paid Rs1.4 million.