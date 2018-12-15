Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed bail applications of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Javed Hanif and other suspects in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro issued the judgment after hearing final arguments from both sides. The court dismissed the bail applications filed by Muhammad Javed Hanif, Rauf Aktar Rarooqi, former chairmen of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Mehmood Sharif and Haji Muhammad Sapras. However, the bench granted bail to co-accused Ameer Ali Brohi and Muhammad Iqbal.

The suspects Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Muhammad Sharif and Ameer Ali Brohi had obtained pre-arrest bail, however, Muhammad Javed Hanif, former Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman is confined in Central Jail on judicial remand.

On December 5, the bench had reserved the verdict on bail petitions filed by the accused nominated in the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in which former federal minister Babar Ghori is the main suspect in the case.

According to the NAB prosecution, Javed Hanif is involved in charges of corruption and abuse of authority for illegally appointing 940 employees in KPT in connivance with MQM leader and former federal minister Babar Ghauri, the then minister for ports and shipping.

The appointments were made in violation of KPT law, rules and regulations “without advertisement of vacancies, competitive process, age criteria, and medical examination of appointees and in violation of basic formalities”.

A large number of those appointed had a criminal record in serious cases such as “terrorism, premeditated murder and robbery” and that the illegal appointments resulted in losses to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs2.8 billion, the NAB officials added

The NAB had stated that during Ghauri’s tenure, about 1,200 people were illegally appointed in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), wherein 125 grade 17 officers were also hired. However, all the appointees were hired in one night, the reference stated.

ATC seeks arguments from

complainant in Naqeeb murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from the complainant side on bail applications of three policemen accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud, along with three other citizens, in a fake encounter in Malir in January this year.

The main suspect, suspended SSP Malir Rao, Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh and others appeared before the trail court at judicial complex of central jail.

The counsels argued on behalf of co-accused including Ghulam Nazk, Arshad Ali and Shafiq Ahmed, he stated that the main accused Rao Anwar and ex DSP Qamar had already been granted bail, he pleaded that their clients were also deserved for bail as the prosecution failed to prove any charge against them.

The defence counsels have submitted their concluding arguments. The court directed the complainant lawyer to file his comments in the next hearing on December 18. The court adjourned the main cases till January 7.

Rao Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates was booked in a case pertaining killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model from South Waziristan in a staged encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. He is also facing charges of registering a fake FIR against Mehsud. They are also facing trail in another case pertaining making fake case against them for possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The ATC had already granted bail to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the same cases.

The deceased’s father had earlier expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC-II judge, and his counsel claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Mehsud’s family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs. Anwar had been housed in his Malir residence since his arrest, which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.