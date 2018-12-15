Share:

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the completion of the mega project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring about a new era of progress and prosperity in the state.

The Kashmir PM stated this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of LPG gas plant in Bhimber on Saturday. Raja Farooq Haider said that with the implementation of new tourism policy, foreign investors would invest in this field soon.

He said that the government has established an investment board for the progress and prosperity of the state which would resolve all the issues regarding the foreign and domestic investments.